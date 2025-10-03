Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): Marking a significant step in reshaping the organisational structure of Telangana Jagruthi committee, with a strong emphasis on social justice, the organisation's president, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, announced the second phase of the state committee on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

The announcement was made on Thursday night, signalling the organisation's continued efforts to reflect the socio-cultural diversity of Telangana within its leadership.

A significant highlight of the announcement was the appointment of senior Scheduled Tribe (ST) leader Lakavat Roop Singh as the Working President of Telangana Jagruthi. This move aligns with the organisation's vision of ensuring equitable representation across all communities.

In her statement, Kavitha revealed that over 80 per cent of positions in the newly reconstituted state executive have been allocated to individuals from backward and marginalised communities, reinforcing Jagruthi's commitment to inclusive development and grassroots leadership.

Kavitha announced that she will soon embark on a statewide tour to engage directly with intellectuals, poets, artists, social workers, and experts across districts. The purpose of the tour is to gather public insight and domain-specific inputs that will inform the third and final phase of the committee, expected to be announced shortly thereafter. She emphasised that the restructuring effort is not merely symbolic, but a decisive step toward building a socially conscious and culturally vibrant Telangana.

All newly appointed committee members have been urged to uphold the values of Telangana Jagruthi and dedicate themselves to the organisation's mission of empowerment through cultural and social mobilisation. Kavitha confirmed that all the appointments are effective immediately and that the appointees are expected to begin their duties without delay.

In the latest appointments, Kalvakuntla Kavitha continues as President of the organisation, with Lakavat Roop Singh named as Working President. The list of Vice Presidents includes Riyazuddin, Manchala Varalakshmi, Puskoori Srikanth Rao, Kottala Yadagiri, and Kol Srinivas. Rangu Naveen Achari has been appointed as the General Secretary, with Jadi Srinivas, Gunti Sundar, and Senapati Archana serving as State Secretaries.

Leadership of various affiliated wings has also been announced. Joopalli Srinivas will lead the Labour Wing, while Venkataramana Murthy will head the Medical Wing. Ketavat Ravinder Naik has been appointed President of Banjara Jagruthi. In the Youth Jagruthi wing, Sheikh Hussain has been named General Secretary, and Naveen Gogikar has been named Vice President. The MBC Wing will be led by General Secretary Hakinkar Surender and Vice President Boddapalli Koteshwara Chari, while Rudraram Srinivas Rajaka has been named Vice President of the BC Wing.

At the district level, key appointments include Kappati Panduranga Reddy for Ranga Reddy, Bandari Mahender Mudiraj for Hyderabad, Kummari Srinivas for Vikarabad, Gattu Karuna for Khammam, and Devella Veeranna for Kothagudem. Gunjapadugu Hari Prasad has been assigned to Karimnagar, with Neela Umarani appointed as Vice President and Govardhan Prajapati as General Secretary for Suryapet. Veeragani Sai Chandan Goud will serve as Youth Jagruthi President for the district, while Mohammad Zakir will take charge of Sangareddy.

Responsibility has also been assigned at the constituency level to Adugula Satyanarayana for Maheshwaram, Radhakrishna Puppala for Charminar, Kaavuri Venkatesh for Karwan, Gopu Sadanandam for Uppal, and Nalabolu Saidireddy for Suryapet.

Women's Jagruthi district presidents include Pittala Shyamala (Yadadri Bhuvanagiri), Harika Rao (Peddapalli), Manjula Rao (Hanumakonda), Nukala Rani (Warangal), Ankamsivarani (Karimnagar), Donakonda Sujatha (Jagtial), Bandari Lavanya (Ranga Reddy), Chiluka Manjula Reddy (Nagarkurnool), and Thineta Sandhya Reddy (Medchal).

The Auto Jagruthi wing has also seen comprehensive appointments across districts, with Vanga Sai Kumar Yadav (Mancherial), B. Srinivas (Nizamabad), and M.D. Altaf (Kamareddy), N. Narsimha Naik (Karimnagar), Veerabattini Ramesh (Siricilla), Kethiri Santosh Kumar (Warangal), Gugguloth Devender Naik (Hanumakonda), B. Kalyan Naik (Mahabubabad), Nokurthi Rambabu (Kothagudem), Boda Srinu Naik (Khammam), Pulijala Venkanna (Nalgonda), M.D. Akeel (Suryapet), Thuniki Bhanu Mudiraj (Yadadri Bhuvanagiri), G. Suresh (Siddipet), V. Balaji Naik (Ranga Reddy), Katravat Munna (Medchal-Malkajgiri), and N. Srinivas (Narayanpet) are taking charge.

Kavitha reiterated her vision of Telangana Jagruthi as not just a cultural platform, but a force for empowering every section of society. She concluded by expressing hope that the new leadership team would work with integrity, inclusivity, and dedication to the organisation's mission. (ANI)

