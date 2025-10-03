Patna, October 3: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday transferred Rs 10,000 to each of 25 lakh women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. The transfer was made via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during an event held at the CM’s official residence, 1 Anne Marg, where he interacted with beneficiaries through video conferencing. With this latest instalment, a total of one crore women in Bihar have received the benefit under the scheme.

The scheme, announced on August 29, was implemented within a month. Earlier, on September 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the scheme and transferred the first instalment to 75 lakh women. PM Narendra Modi To Launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Today Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Nitish Kumar Transfers INR 10,000 Under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

आज 1, अणे मार्ग स्थित 'संकल्प' से 'मुख्यमंत्री महिला रोजगार योजना' की 25 लाख लाभुक महिलाओं को 10 हजार रुपये प्रति लाभुक की दर से 2500 करोड़ रुपये की राशि का अंतरण किया। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी के कर कमलों द्वारा 'मुख्यमंत्री महिला रोजगार योजना' का शुभारंभ 26… pic.twitter.com/XWa5EnZ9WC — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 3, 2025

“The remaining beneficiaries under this scheme will receive the money on October 6. The Bihar government will also provide up to Rs 2 lakh in additional support to those whose businesses run successfully. With this micro-investment, the scheme will immensely benefit families,” Nitish Kumar said while addressing participants.

Highlighting women’s empowerment initiatives under his government, Kumar said, “Since the formation of the NDA government in Bihar in 2005, we have worked for women’s upliftment. In 2006, we gave 50 per cent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj institutions, followed by urban local bodies in 2007. We also reserved 35 per cent of government jobs for women. The empowerment of Jeevika Didis has increased their number to 1.40 crore in the state.” Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Doubling of Honorariums for Cooks, Physical Education Instructors in Schools Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025.

Taking aim at the opposition, Kumar remarked, “The previous RJD government did nothing for Bihar, especially for women. You can see the difference now. It is the NDA government that has implemented welfare schemes for women, with strong support from the Centre, ensuring Bihar’s rapid development.”

The Chief Minister also asserted that if the NDA returns to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, Bihar will progress further. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Cabinet Minister Shrawan Kumar, and senior bureaucrats attended the event.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Nitish Kumar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).