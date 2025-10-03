Is Modi Government Removing Digits 6 and 0 From Maths Syllabus After Pakistan Allegedly Downed 6 Indian Jets During Operation Sindoor? Dharmendra Pradhan’s Viral Video Is AI-Altered

New Delhi, October 3: A viral video featuring Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sparked a storm on social media. The clip, shared by X user The Whistle Blower on September 26, claims that the BJP government has decided to drop the numbers 6 and 0 from the mathematics syllabus. According to the video, the alleged move is to “avoid embarrassment for the Indian Air Force” after Pakistan claimed to have downed six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor.

The video further shows Pradhan linking the supposed syllabus change to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort to reshape history. He is portrayed as saying that ever since Pakistan “shot down six jets,” the government has resolved to remove the digits 0 and 6 from textbooks, calling it part of PM Modi’s vision to erase “painful parts” from India’s narrative. The clip has triggered widespread reactions online. Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Claim India and Pakistan Suffered Heavy Losses, Including Pakistan Losing 8 Jets? Doctored Video Circulating.

However, Fact Check has confirmed that the video is fake and digitally manipulated using AI. A detailed keyword search revealed no credible media coverage of such a remark. Given the gravity of the claim, it would have been widely reported if true. The original video was traced to The Hindu MIND event held on September 22, 2025, where Pradhan spoke for over an hour on the National Education Policy (NEP), dropout rates and strategies to boost enrolment. He made no mention of Pakistan, the Air Force or altering the math syllabus. Did Rajnath Singh Admit to India Losing 4 Rafale Aircrafts During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video.

Further technical analysis using an AI-detection tool confirmed that the audio in the viral clip was artificially generated. Therefore, the viral claim that Dharmendra Pradhan announced the removal of digits 6 and 0 from the syllabus is false. The video is AI-altered, and the Union Minister never made such a statement.

