Thane, Jun 25 (PTI) Officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited's Kalyan Zone have been told to collect unpaid power bills from customers as quickly as possible, because the figure had now touched Rs 739 crore.

The diktat was issued by MSEDCL director (commercial) Satish Chavan who held a meeting with officials here on Friday.

Kalyan Zone comprises areas in Kalyan, Vasai and Palghar, officials said.

"Kalyan Zone was given a target of collecting pending powers bills of Rs 1,120 crores. With just five days left in the month, a sum of Rs 474 crore is yet to be collected. Moreover, 14,48,000 customers owe MSEDCL a sum of Rs 739 crore. This sum includes 55,470 customers who have not paid anything since November last year. Village panchayats etc owe a sum of Rs 127 crore for streetlights etc," they said.

