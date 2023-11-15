Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, has taken a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged viral videos involving Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar's son, highlighting money transactions.

Nath demanded an immediate probe and questioned whether the party prioritizes its interests over the country's.

"I want to know from the top leadership of the BJP whether the interest of the party and family comes first for them or the interest of the country. Three videos of the son of Union Minister and BJP candidate in the upcoming assembly elections, Narendra Singh Tomar, have surfaced so far. The matter, which allegedly started with a transaction of Rs 100 crore, has now reached a transaction of up to Rs 10,000 crore," Nath wrote in a post on X.

Nath claimed a connection with the drug trade and Canada in the latest video, urging an investigation. He also criticized BJP's national leadership for silence on the matter.

"In the latest video, a direct connection with the drug trade and Canada is being shown. This should be investigated immediately so that we can know what is true and what is false. But it is sad to say that the entire national leadership of the BJP is currently in Madhya Pradesh and no one is saying a single word on this issue related to national security that has arisen in the state. I warn that Madhya Pradesh will not forgive those who are putting personal interests ahead of national interest," he said.

Notably, the second video of Tomar's son, Devendra Singh Tomar, surfaced on social media about making deals worth crores of rupees with some businessmen on Monday, and a day after, another video of him came to light.

In response, Union Minister Tomar labelled the video involving his son as fake and part of an opposition conspiracy during elections. He also demanded a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) investigation to reveal the truth and expose the alleged conspiracy.

"A fake video related to my son has gone viral on social media. This is part of a well-planned conspiracy being carried out by the opposition at the time of elections with the aim of misleading the public," Tomar said in a post on X on Tuesday.

"Earlier, my son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar had also submitted an application for police investigation in relation to such false videos. I again demand the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) agencies to investigate this video, so that the truth can come out and the conspiracy can be exposed," he added.

Tomar is contesting in the upcoming state assembly polls from the Dimani assembly seat in Morena district, scheduled for November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

