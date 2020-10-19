Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Congress leader Kamal Nath has insulted a woman leader who comes from a poor family and became a minister by working hard.

"On the holy occasion of Navratri, yesterday former Madhya Pradesh CM made a derogatory remark about one of our sisters, Imrati Devi, who comes from a poor family and became a minister by working hard. He used vulgar and indecent language for her," said Chouhan while addressing a public rally in Agar Malwa.

"He did not regret his remarks. Will our mothers and daughters be disrespected? What has happened to Congress leaders? I would like to ask you, during the Navratri festival does Kamal Nath has any right to disrespect a sister? Abuse me, I do not have any problem," he added.

Chouhan asserted that Kamal Nath along with others laughed after his remarks.

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly bypolls, former chief minister Kamal Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy.

"Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.The former chief minister was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

However, Nath in his clarification said that his remarks were not meant to insult anyone. (ANI)

