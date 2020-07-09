Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Hours after arresting Vikas Dubey, the gangster accused in killing eight policemen in Kanpur, Ujjain police handed him over to the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) who took his custody and left for Uttar Pradesh with him on Thursday.

The STF team escorting Dubey to Uttar Pradesh was seen at H-52 Agra-Mumbai Highway in Rijwas toll tax in Madhya Pradesh's Shajpur.

Also Read | Indo-Sino Border Stand-Off in Ladakh: Top Indian And Chinese Military Officials to Hold Talks Next Week on 2nd Phase of Disengagement.

Ujjain SP Manoj Kumar addressing a press conference here briefed media persons on how the Ujjain police arrested Dubey, who carried a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head. The history-sheeter was arrested from a temple here.

"Today Vikas Dubey arrived at the Mahakal temple and purchased flowers and prasad from a shop. The shopowner Rajesh had seen him on television and suspecting him to Dubey called up the private security agency at the temple and informed them," the Ujjain SP said.

Also Read | G Narendra Kumar Appointed as Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 9, 2020.

Kumar said that when the gangster entered the temple after purchasing a VIP ticket worth Rs 250 for darshan, private security personnel at the temple informed our officials at the Mahakal Chowki.

"Dubey gave the security gaurds a false name but later confessed that he was Vikas Dubey. He was taken to the police station and interrogated. For further confirmation, we contacted Kanpur SSP and UP STF. We asked them to provide his photo and they did so and we kept him in our custody," he added.

The SP Ujjain further said that UP STF arrived in Ujjain and the Ujjain police handed Dubey over to them.

"STF aided by Madhya Pradesh police guards have left for UP with him," he said.

The Kanpur encounter main accused and his men had ambushed and opened fire on a police team which came to arrest him last week and eight policemen, including circle officer Devendra Mishra, were killed in the incident.

A senior official of the private security company, engaged in security duties at the temple complex, said Dubey who was wearing a mask and upon being asked to remove it refused. Rituraj Sinha, Group Managing Director at SIS Group Enterprises, said this raised suspicions of the security personnel.

"We asked him to take off his mask but he did not do and tried to move to the back of the line. He could not do since there were other devotees queued up behind him," Sinha told ANI.

"As soon as the mask was removed, Lakhan Yadav-- the security guard who was suspicious -- recognized Vikas and asked him who he was. Dubey shouted, 'I am Vikas Dubey, Kanpur'. He was caught by Yadav and supervisor Mohit and the Quick Response Team was alerted. Four more security personnel were on the scene. Immediately, the police station at the temple premises was informed," he added. Dubey was then taken to the police station.

Sinha said the security guard Yadav played a big role in helping arrest of the accused.

Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)