Haveri, December 28: At least 4 people, including 3 students and a driver, were critically injured after a speeding car collided with a school bus in Karnataka's Haveri district on Thursday. A KSRTC bus in which school students were going on a trip overturned from the impact of the collision near Bevinahalli Cross in Savanur Taluk of Haveri district.

The bus driver, identified as Malappa Hosur, suffered a fractured spine, according to officials. Three students, who sustained serious injuries, were identified as Vivya Sajjanagudda, Savitharavi Reddy and Guruna Gowda. Maharashtra Road Accident: Four Karnataka Pilgrims Killed, 6 Hurt in SUV-Truck Crash en Route to Shirdi.

They are students of Raichur District Lingasura Taluq Senior Primary School in Sajjalagudda, officials informed. According to the police, a total of 53 students and 6 teachers were on board the KSRTC government bus that belonged to North East Karnataka Transport Corporation. Karnataka Road Accident: Four Youths Killed in Accident After Collision Between Vehicle and Truck in Raichur.

The students were on an excursion trip to Gotagodi Rock Garden. Rushing to the scene after receiving word of the incident, a police team shifted the injured students to Savanur Taluk Hospital. The critically injured bus driver and students were then shifted to Hubli Kims, officials added. Further details are awaited.

