Raichur, December 7: Four youths were killed in a road accident near Pagadadinni camp in Raichur district of Karnataka on Thursday. The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Ismail, 26-year-old Channabasava, 20-year-old Ambareesh, and 21-year-old Ravi. Karnataka Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Girl and Man Burnt Alive After Tipper Collides With Car in Belagavi District (Watch Video)

Sameer, who was traveling with the youths, sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at the Sindhanur Taluk hospital. According to the police, the collision occurred between a goods vehicle and a truck. All the victims were passengers in the goods vehicle, heading from Sindhanuru town to Mudlapur village. Mangaluru Road Accident Horror: Speeding Car Rams Into Pedestrians on Footpath, Woman Killed; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces

The victims were transporting decoration items and shamiana for a marriage ceremony. Sindhanur Rural police were investigating the case.

