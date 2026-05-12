India News | Karnataka: AISF State President Vala Raju Slams Centre Over NEET Paper Leak Row, Decries Centralisation of Education

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): All India Students' Federation Karnataka State President Vala Raju on Tuesday alleged that the Union government was completely centralising the education system through the NEET examination process and curtailing the rights of states.

Opposing the conduct of the nationwide exam of NEET, he said the National Testing Agency (NTA) had "completely failed" in conducting the examination across India and recalled that AISF had strongly protested against the 2024 NEET paper leak issue.

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He further claimed that the Union government merely cancelled and re-conducted the examination instead of addressing the larger concerns raised by students and organisations.

"Today we are oppose central government's complete centralisation of the education system. In this NEET exam, we are already oppose the NEET exam system. The Central Government or Union Government, it has killed the state's rights behind the conducting of NEET exams nationwide. All over India, during the time of the NEET exam conducting the time, the NTA organisation completely failed. We were already in 2024, were opposing and raising our voices against the NEET leak. That time, the Union government could not respond; it only responded just the cancelled the exam and re-conducting the exam," said Raju.

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Vala Raju accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of acting as a revenue collection tool for the government while enabling widespread, systemic exam paper leaks across India.

"It is not justified for the student. Lakhs of students have a bright future in the exams. But in the exams, it is very concrete, sincere efforts in the exam system, but the NTA organisation is a National Testing Collection Agency for the BJP government. In this scenario, overall, particularly the Rajasthan guess paper, 120 marks mass copying, each state one paper for selling 1 lakh. The 13 lakh papers it is selling the entire in India," Raju added.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 Exam under various sections of BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act and Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024.

The FIR was registered based on a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

The FIR has been registered regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 Exam for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence under BNS, apart from PCA and offences under the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024.

Special CBI teams have been formed and dispatched to various locations for investigation.

Earlier in the day, the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, citing concerns over the integrity of the process.

The government also announced that the exam will be re-conducted on a later date.NTA said the decision was taken after inputs from central agencies raised concerns about the examination process and its transparency. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)