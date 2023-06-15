Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Karnataka BJP MLA R Ashok Wednesday on Wednesday met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and filed a complaint after it surfaced that AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala had attended an official meeting of the state government.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru after filing the complaint, the former minister said, "He (Surjewala) attended a meeting of the state government. He was debating with corporate officials of the Urban Development Department. How can he participate in such a meeting?".

"I can show you the rule book as well," the BJP leader told reporters in Bengaluru.

The BJP leader alleged that they (Congress) want to turn Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into an ATM. "Modi-ji and Amit Shah-ji had voiced fears that they would make the civic body into an ATM. The Congress has started the process already," he added.

"That is why we lodged a complaint with the Governor," he added.

On Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and home minister Parameshwara saying it was an unofficial meeting with Surjewala held at a private hotel, the BJP leader said, "A government officer is a government officer. A police officer is a police officer. Four ministers were there in the meeting. Many officials were there as well. Not one or two".

"He (Governor) has accepted our letter. He promised to inquire into it and send his guidelines to the government and the chief secretary," he added.

Earlier in the day, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former chief minister and HD Kumaraswamy hit out at the Congress in Karnataka for allowing Randeep Surjewala attend the official meeting.

Coming down heavily on Surjewala, Kumaraswamy asked, "Who is Surjewala to hold the government meeting of ministers and senior officials?"

"Is the government in the state led by Siddaramaiah or 10 Janpath Road in Delhi? Did the Kannadigas vote for a 'Hand' government or a puppet government? It has been proved that this is a high command government even before it completes a month in power," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

Sharing a photo of Surjewala with Shivakumar and other ministers of the state cabinet, Kumaraswamy called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to come out with an explanation.

"There is a senior minister in the meeting! Senior IAS officers are also present!! It became an official meeting. But, there is Surjewala in the center seat! Ministers have side seats!! Is this strange? Hon'ble Chief Minister should answer," he tweeted. (ANI)

