Haveri (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI): Karnataka BJP MP Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi on Tuesday met family members of Naveen Shekharappa, a student killed in shelling amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

MBBS student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar was a resident of the state's Haveri district.

Earlier Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Naveen's family.

"It is a big blow. May the Almighty bestow eternal peace on Naveen. You must be brave to bear the tragic happening," Bommai told the family while expressing grief.

The 21-year-old Indian, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv earlier today.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," tweeted the External Affairs Ministry, confirming Gyanagoudar's death. Efforts are now on to bring his mortal remains to India.

"PM Narendra Modi had spoken to the family. We will try our best to recover the body and bring it back to India. I have requested PMO and MEA to help us to recover mortal remains," said Bommai. (ANI)

