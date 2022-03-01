New Delhi, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in shelling in war-hit Ukraine. Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district. Earlier, the external affairs ministry in a tweet confirmed his death. Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Reaches Out to Family of Indian Student ‘Naveen Shekharappa’ Killed in Ukraine.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said. The ministry said it is in touch with Gyanagoudar's family.

