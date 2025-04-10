Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced a revision of water tariffs. The increase will be formally notified on Thursday, April 10.

"Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to revise water tariffs with the intent of ensuring financial sustainability while minimising the burden on the common citizen. An official order notifying the new rates will be issued on April 10," BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said.

Also Read | Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai To Remain Shut for 2 Years From April 10; Alternate Routes Announced, Check Here.

Domestic users will now be charged incrementally based on usage brackets, beginning at 0.15 paisa per litre for consumption up to 8,000 litres and reaching a maximum of one paisa per litre for usage exceeding one lakh litres. For domestic-HR (high-rise) users, a slab-based system has replaced the earlier bulk charge model, with rates starting at 0.30 paisa per litre for up to 2 lakh litres and increasing progressively to 1 paisa per litre for higher consumption levels.

Non-domestic rates have also been adjusted, starting at 0.90 paisa per litre for industrial and bulk supply and going up to 1.90 paisa per litre depending on usage volume. Additionally, partial non-domestic connections will now be evaluated on a slab-wise, pro-rata basis, with a minimum 25% usage threshold required for non-domestic categorization.

Also Read | Mahavir Jayanti 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings, Says Bhagwan Mahavir's Ideals Give Strength to Countless People.

In March, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru Development, had said that the government was planning to hike the water tariff by one paise per litre.

"Water tariff in Bengaluru has not been revised since 2014. In view of the losses, BWSSB has proposed a hike of 7-8 paise per litre. But I have told them 7-8 paise is too much. The government is contemplating a one paise hike per litre. We will discuss the same with MLAs from the city and take a decision," he had said in the Assembly.

Shivakumar had also said, "Builders have built large apartments, but none of them have paid deposits to the BWSSB. They have taken connections illegally. We have issued notices to them." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)