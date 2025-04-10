Mumbai, April 10: The Elphinstone Bridge will be closed to the public for demolition and reconstruction starting April 10. The shutdown is expected to last two years and is part of an infrastructure overhaul aimed at improving traffic flow and safety in the area.

To manage the disruption, Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a detailed list of alternate routes for motorists traveling to and from key areas like Dadar West, Prabhadevi, Worli, and Parel. Mumbai Flyover Accident: SUV Driven by 21-Year-Old Man Hits Black-and-Yellow Cab on Elphinstone Bridge; Passenger Among 2 Killed (See Pics).

Traffic Diversions Proposed

In view of proposed demolition of Elphinstone Bridge, following traffic diversions/regulations are proposed. Citizens having any suggestions/objections to the draft notification can send it on mail on addlcp.traffic@mahapolice.gov.in before 13/04/2025.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/fA8i314WBS — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 9, 2025

Alternate Routes:

For Dadar West : Motorists should turn right at Parel TT Junction, continue via BA Road, take a left at Dadar TT Junction, and use Tilak Bridge to reach their destination.

For Prabhadevi and Worli : Head straight from Parel TT Junction via BA Road to Krishna Nagar Junction, then proceed through Parel Workshop, Supari Bagh Junction, and Bharat Mata Junction. From there, turn right onto Mahadev Palav Road, cross Currey Road Railway Bridge, and continue via Lower Parel Bridge. Elphinstone ROB in Mumbai: Century-Old Road Over Bridge To Close for Vehicular Traffic From April 10 for 2 Years.

For Eastbound Travel to Parel: From Elphinstone Junction, turn left at Wadacha Naka Junction, use Lower Parel Bridge, and continue via Mahadev Palav Road to Bharat Mata Junction. Alternatively, proceed via NM Joshi Road and Sane Guruji Road, crossing Chinchpokli Bridge to reach the destination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2025 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).