Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the initiation of a new socio-educational survey, to be completed within 90 days. He said that as per the law, it was necessary to conduct a fresh survey.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "The last socio-educational survey was conducted a decade ago during my previous tenure (2013-2018), but its recommendations were not implemented due to political changes. Now, ten years have passed since the Kantharaju report (2015), and as per law, particularly Section 11(1) of the Backward Classes Amendment Act and Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution, it is necessary to conduct a fresh survey. The Karnataka Cabinet has unanimously decided to initiate a new socio-educational survey, to be completed within 90 days."

He further said that the focus was on updating data to ensure fair representation.

"There has been no discussion on removing any community; rather, we are focusing on updated data to ensure fair representation. Based on the earlier Kantharaju report, 8 per cent reservation for the Muslim community will be retained while we move forward with updated insights," he further said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday alleged that the Congress High Command has delivered a "slap in the face" to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by ordering a fresh caste census, calling it a "victory" for Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and a "defeat" for the CM.

Ashoka demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation, alleging that the government's flip-flop on the caste census had wasted Rs. 167 crore of public money. "The Congress High Command felt the previous report was flawed and overruled Siddaramaiah. Since he failed to implement his decision, he should step down," Ashoka told reporters.

Ashoka questioned Siddaramaiah's authority: "Earlier, he defended the Kantharaju Commission report despite objections from religious leaders, communities, and even Congress MLAs. But as soon as the High Command intervened, he agreed to a new survey. Does he only obey the High Command and ignore Karnataka's people?"

The BJP leader raised concerns about the government's plan to conduct the survey within 90 days. "Schools have reopened. If teachers are deployed for this, studies will suffer. Who will conduct this massive exercise?" he asked.

He also criticised the proposal for an online survey, calling it "illogical." "Many people lack digital literacy. How will accuracy be ensured? What stops fake entries?" he questioned.

Ashoka demanded accountability for the Rs. 167 crore spent on the now-discarded Kantharaju report. "Who will recover this wasted money? The earlier report has been thrown out like chaff," he said.

He also alleged that the sudden push for a new survey was a diversion from the recent Bengaluru stampede. "Is this a drama to shift public attention?" he asked. (ANI)

