Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday reviewed the Parking Policy 2.0 for Bengaluru city and directed officials to revise and fine tune it and present it before the Cabinet.

Yediyurappa directed chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar to discuss with senior officials of the government, review and revise the 'Parking Policy 2.0' draft, which is submitted for government approval and present it before Cabinet meeting.

Also Read | IKEA to Invest Rs 5,000 Crore in UP, Will Open Around a Dozen Outlets in State.

During the meeting, officers apprised the Chief Minister about the need for Parking Policy 2.0. The number of vehicles have almost doubled in the city during last seven years.

"Uncontrolled parking on roads is contributing to traffic congestion in the city. Therefore Parking Policy 2.0 is being formulated to bring in controlled, tech-based parking system along with encouraging usage of Public Transport system. Responses about the Policy have been received from individuals, NGOs and RWAs and based on this feedback, the parking policy is revised and submitted for Government approval," officials told Yediyurappa, according to a release of Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Clinical Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine Begins in India.

After hearing the key factors of the policy, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary to hold an elaborate discussion with senior officers prior to presenting it before the cabinet.

Minister of Urban Development BA Basavaraja, BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath, Chief Secretary to Government T.M. Vijayabhaskar, Adviser to Chief Minister M. Lakshminarayana, ACS to Government and Commissioner of Directorate of Urban Land Transport V. Manjula, BBMP Administrator Gourav Gupta, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)