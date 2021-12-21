Belagavi, Dec 21 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced enhanced relief to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to rains and floods in the state, which would put an additional burden of about Rs 1,200 crore on the exchequer.

Also Read | Indian Desert Cat Found in Forests of Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh (View Pic).

He said, within the financial limitations the government has decided to come to the rescue of farmers even amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Also Read | Gujarat Govt Cancels Recruitment Exam of Head Clerks Due to Paper Leak; Re-Test in March 2022.

"After looking at the documents, we felt that the relief had to be enhanced. As per NDRF norms Rs 6,800 per hectare was given for dry land cultivation, for this state government will add Rs 6,800 per hectare, which means Rs 13,600 per hectare will be given. For irrigated land as per NDRF norms Rs 13,500 per hectare is given, we will add Rs 11,500 per hectare for it, totalling up to Rs 25,000 per hectare. For horticulture crops Rs 18,000 per hectare was being given, we will add Rs 10,000 and give Rs 28,000 per hectare ," Bommai said.

Speaking in the assembly, he said, this will benefit farmers cultivating in about 12.69 lakh hectares, and will put an additional burden of about Rs 1,200 crore on the exchequer. "We will manage it," he said.

"Our government has come to the rescue of farmers in distress....we will immediately give the enhanced amount to farmers who have got the relief till now, and as and when survey happens, other farmers will also get this relief," he added.

The Chief Minister was replaying the debate on the rain and floods that ravaged several parts of the state this year, causing damage to crops and properties.

Pointing out that there has been rains all over the state this time, Bommai said even in the districts that were usually drought prone like Kolar and Chikkaballapur, the lakes had breached due to rains, and there has been damage to crops.

The government ordered officials to immediately conduct the crop joint survey and upload the information on the "Parihara" app on day-to-day basis and within 48-hours after it is uploaded, relief should be provided to them. "For the first time in Karnataka's history within 48 hours after the joint survey report, relief have been provided to affected farmers. A total of Rs 969 crore relief has reached over 10 lakh farmers. It is a record," Bommai said.

The state government has provided relief to crop loss and damage to houses and also Rs 10,000 to those whose houses were submerged, among others, Bommai said, adding, the government has ensured that there are no issues concerning providing relief.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)