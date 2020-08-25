Almatti (Karnataka) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday paid homage to the Krishna river as part of a tradition of praying to sacred rivers on behalf of people of the state.

Yediyurappa offered 'bagina' at the Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir, also known as the Almatti reservoir, situated in North Karnataka.

Deputy Chief Minister Govinda Karajola, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarakihi, MLA Mukherjee Nirani, Vidya Parishad opposition leader SR Patel and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, the Chief Minister attended a meeting with ministers and administrative officials to review the damage caused by rain.

Yediyurappa informed the public about the meeting through twitter and wrote, "A meeting with ministers, representatives, and officials on rain damage was held at the Almatti guesthouse today. Deputy Chief Ministers, Water Resources Minister, Revenue Minister, Home Minister, Leaders of the Opposition of the Legislative Council, MLAs and officials were present."

Earlier on August 21, Yediyurappa offered 'bagina' at Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mandya district as the dam reached its full capacity.

Speaking on the occasion, Yediyurappa had said, "It is the 29th time that Kabini reservoir has filled completely. This year, due to good rainfall farmers are happy and cultivating crops and expecting good harvest."

He said that last year, due to excess water, a few connecting roads were submerged in water, but this year the government has given administrative approval for Rs 50.30 crore for the development of the connecting road from Mananthavady to Kabini.

"Till now the government of Karnataka has given Rs 7,400 crore for irrigation purposes and the work is in progress. As the reservoir is filled, a problem will not arise in giving water to Tamil Nadu," said the chief minister. (ANI)

