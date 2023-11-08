Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the family of the woman who was trampled by the wild elephant near Hedadalu village in Chikkamagaluru district, according to a press release by Chief Minister's Office.

The press release further mentioned that the Karnataka CM held an emergency meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and senior officials of the Forest Department in Mudigere.

Siddaramaiah gave a clear instruction to the district administration to immediately take necessary action to send back the wild elephants to the forest.

Speaking over the phone to the protestors who were fighting over the body of the deceased woman (Meena, 29 years old), Siddaramaiah said that instructions were given to take all necessary measures to avoid elephant attacks in the region.

According to the press release, the Forest Minister will also arrive and hold a meeting regarding the action on the rescue measures as wild elephants are entering coffee plantations that are adjacent to the forest area.

The Karnataka CM, in the official release, further said that he has discussed the matter with the Forest Minister to direct the task force to take necessary measures including railway fencing.

Siddaramaiah also calmed down the locals and protestors who were insisting that the wild elephants should be shot and killed, said the press release, adding that the CM asked these locals and protestors to not think to that extent as he has instructed the officials to take other effective measures.

"Steps will be taken to fence the areas and the task force has been asked to ensure that precautionary measures are taken,'' he said. (ANI)

