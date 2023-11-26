Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday rejected the claims of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, working president, KTR, that the Karnataka government has failed to fulfill guarantees of the poll and said that we took a decision to implement the 5 guarantees and the orders were issued in first cabinet meeting.

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), while addressing a presentation for 'Trailblazer Telangana', claimed that the state of Telangana has flourished under the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government.

"KCR government is the only government in Telangana that provides 24-hour electricity supply to the farmers," said KTR, adding, "Do you want electricity or Congress?"

"In newspapers, I saw that some say that the Congress government in Karnataka has not implemented the five guarantees. It has been said by the Telangana CM, his son, and other leaders from the BJP. It is not true. We came to power in Karnataka in May. We went to the cabinet hall and took a decision to implement the 5 guarantees and the orders were issued on the same day. However, it took some time to implement it," said Siddaramaiah.

"The first guarantee was implemented on June 11, the Shakti Yojana. Recently, we celebrated that 100 crores and 47 women travelled in government buses for free.Today, 61-62 lakh women every day can travel for free. We are not distinguishing women by caste or religion. The women are very happy," added Karnataka CM.

Karnataka Chief Minister further said that due to FCI's denial to provide us rice during the crisis situation, the Karnataka government transferred the money to 4 crore, or 37 lakh beneficiaries.

"We requested the Government of India and the Food Corporation of India agreed to give us rice. We were ready to pay the money they asked for. But on the advice of the GOI, FCI refused to give us rice. However, we made the decision to transfer the money to beneficiaries instead of rice to 4 crore, or 37 lakh beneficiaries, through direct benefit transfer (DBT)," said Siddaramaiah.

He also said that the Gruha Jyothi scheme started in July. The average consumption and addition of 10% are free for each household under the Gruha Jyothi Scheme.

"Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 1 crore and 14 lakh beneficiaries are getting benefits. We are giving 2000 rupees every month to each woman's head of family. By December, 1 crore and 17 lakh women will be covered," Siddaramaiah concluded. (ANI)

