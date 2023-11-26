Hyderabad, November 26: The Kodangal Assembly seat is one of 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana and is part of the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency. It falls in Vikarabad district which is categorised as a rural seat. The Kodangal election 2023 will take place in on November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3.

Lack of irrigation water and unemployment have become a major election issue in the high-profile Kodangal assembly constituency which will decide the fate of the ruling BRS and state Congress president Revanth Reddy on November 30. Kamareddy Elections 2023: Congress Fields State Chief Revanth Reddy to Take on Chief Minister KCR in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Kodangal Election 2023: Polling and Result Date

The Kodangal Assembly Constituency Election 2023 will be held on November 30, as announced by the Election Commission on October 9. The results will be declared on December 3. Gajwel Election 2023: BJP Fields Etela Rajender to Take on Chief Minister KCR in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Kodangal Election 2023: Candidate List

Kodangal, where TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy will face the challenge of usurping BRS’ Patnam Narender Reddy, is one of the most anticipated battles in Telangana assembly elections 2023. The ruling party is making every attempt to retain the seat, while the Congress is seeking to regain its past glory by emerging as a strong contender in its one-time strongholds. The BRS candidate is trying to retain the electorate’s confidence banking on the 24-hour free supply to the agricultural sector while Congress, not wanting to be outdone, is relying on its Six Guarantees.

Kodangal Election 2018 Result

In the 2018 Assembly election, TRS fielded Patnam Narender Reddy whereas Congress gave a ticket to Anumula Revanth Reddy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Nagurao Namaji while IND chose Purra Balakishore. In 2018, the Kodangal constituency was won by the TRS candidate against Congress with a margin of 9,319 votes. Narender Reddy received 80,754 votes while Revanth Reddy secured 71,435 votes.

In the 2014 Assembly election, Anumula Revanth Reddy, who fought the election on a TDP ticket, won the Kodangal seat by defeating TRS candidate Gurunath Reddy with a margin 14,614 votes while INC candidate D Vitta secured the third runner-up with 36,304 votes.

