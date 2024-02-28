Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): As BJP leaders protested the use of alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans d by Congress workers outside the Assembly while celebrating party leader Naseer Hussain's win in the Rajya Sabha polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that voice samples have been sent to FSL and culprits will be punished.

"We have sent the voice report to the FSL...if it is true that somebody has raised slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad', that person will be punished seriously."

The matter has cause a political storm in the state, leading to a FIR and protest by BJP cadre outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. However, Congress rejected these claims, saying its workers were only raising slogans for Hussain and not what the BJP was claiming.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "We are very serious about it. If it is an anti-national slogan, we will not tolerate it. We will take strict actions, once it is confirmed by the FSL team. FIR has already registered yesterday. We have to identify the person from the FSL report and if it is true, we will take action against him."

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader said that if the claims were proven by forensic analysis, the person behind them would be punished. The speaker said he would call for a complete probe.

"After the RS election this incident happened outside premises of assembly. If it is true, I condemn it and action should be taken. Who was this person who allegedly sloganeered, how did he come in, a detailed enquiry is required? I will discuss with HM and CM and DCM. The police must conduct a detailed investigation. I request parties not to politicise the issue, we should cooperate in the enquiry, else the anti-national person if he is there he may escape" UT Khader said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, refuted the BJP claims and said it's clearly audible that the supporters were chanting "Naseer Hussain and Syed Sahab zindabad"

"It is very clear in the audio that they have said Naseer Hussain and Syed Sahab zindabad...This is nothing but a desperate measure for the BJP to get back in the game. The party has done an audio forensic check and it is found that there is nothing like that. The government's FSL report is expected by 11 am," said Priyank Kharge.

Earlier, the BJP unit in Karnataka filed an FIR at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station over the issue.

As per the complaint filed by the Karnataka BJP, it was alleged that after the returning officer declared that Hussain was elected to the Rajya Sabha, at around 7 pm, his supporters, who had gathered at the premises of the Vidhana Soudha "at the instance of Hussain, suddenly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Hussain." (ANI)

