Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with several other ministers, participated in the Cauvery Aarti in Bengaluru on Friday, offering prayers to the sacred river.

On Thursday, Dy CM said that the state government would launch a month-long water conservation campaign on March 22, along with Cauvery aarti in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, "The government has planned to organise Cauvery aarti at Sankey tank along with the water conservation campaign. This is purely a government programme, but some have moved to court. We will argue our case in the court of law."

"March 22 is World Water Day, and as a result, we have decided to launch a month-long water conservation campaign. Many people use drinking water to wash cars, water plants, and gardens. We will be conducting an oath-taking event to stop misusing water. We had announced in the past that Cauvery aarti would be done at KRS. Cauvery aarti would be conducted at Sankey tank as part of it," he noted.

"We decided to organise Cauvery aarti at Sankey Tank after inspecting several other places. Many public events have taken place at Sankey Tank, including Kannada Rajyotsava and the birthday celebrations of an MLA. However, some local BJP leaders have moved to court regarding this. We will put forward our point of view in the court. This is not a political programme. I appeal to the public to participate in this event in large numbers. We need to create awareness about water conservation," he said.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar, who also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru Development, said on March 14 that the government was planning to hike the water tariff by one paise per litre, according to the DK Shivakumar office statement.

He was replying to Congress MLC Ramoji Gowda, who urged the government to provide Cauvery water to houses quickly given the approaching summer. (ANI)

