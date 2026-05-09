India News | Karnataka: Father, Son Killed; Daughter Injured After Car Overturns on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway in Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], May 9 (ANI): A father and son were killed, while a teenage girl sustained serious injuries, after their car overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway on Saturday.

The accident occurred on a bridge near Konanahalli in Mandya district after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

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The deceased have been identified as Kiran (40) and his son Kishore (15). Kiran's daughter, Keerthana (14), sustained serious injuries in the crash.

According to police, the family was returning to their village after attending a wedding in Mysuru when the driver lost control, leading to the vehicle overturning.

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The victims were residents of Kachigere village in Mandya taluk. The injured girl and the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital.

Due to the impact of the overturning car, it jumped the divider and hit a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus coming from the opposite direction.

Officials from the Mandya Central Police Station visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)