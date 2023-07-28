Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Karnataka’s Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil has said that the first flight will land at Shivamogga Airport on August 31.

As stated earlier, the operation should have started on August 11. However, due to technical reasons, it has been postponed.

Indigo Airlines has initiated its bookings for the scheduled first journey from Bengaluru to Shivamogga on August 31.

Minister has informed that three airline companies also have obtained permission under the UDAN scheme to operate flight services to Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad from Shivamogga.

According to the Minister, Spice Jet, Star Airlines and Alliance Airlines have secured permission to operate on the said routes by participating in the tender.

For the first three months’ flights will operate only during day time, while the work related to the night landing facility is underway and will be completed expeditiously, he added.

The airline companies which have got permission under the UDAN scheme are also preparing to begin their operations and they will start once the Directorate of Civil Aviation gives its nod, Patil explained. (ANI)

