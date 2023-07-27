Muzaffarnagar, July 27: Two persons were killed while one was seriously injured on Thursday in a blast that occurred at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the police said. A police officer said two labourers died while another worker sustained serious injuries in a boiler explosion at Bajrang LM chemical factory near Makhyali village. Blast in Firecracker Factory in Tamil Nadu: Two Killed in Explosion at Firecracker Manufacturing Factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar District.

Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said the deceased have been identified as Ali Nawaz, 42, and Ram Bharose, 55. The injured worker was identified as Jaipal, 60. Blast in Tamil Nadu Video: Explosion at Firecracker Manufacturing Factory in Virudhunagar Kills Two People.

The police officer said that others who received minor injuries were admitted to the district hospital for first-aid. The doctors have referred them to Meerut for further treatment. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).