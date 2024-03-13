Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 13 (ANI): Amid the water crisis in the city, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has prohibited the use of drinking water in swimming pools.

The order came on Tuesday banning the use of drinking water also known as portable water in the swimming pools.

The board has said that violation of the order will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a scathing attack on the BJP alleging that the party was indulging in politics over the water shortage in Bengaluru.

"BJP is planning a protest against the state government tomorrow, let them do what they want, first let them approach the central government and ask them to permit Mahadayi and Mekedaatu projects", the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"There is no such scarcity of water in Bengaluru, it is the BJP that has created the scarcity, its what they're doing, we are providing what we have been asked legally to Tamil Nadu. Our priority to provide water to Bengaluru" the Deputy CM added.

DK Shivakumar who is also the nodal minister for Bengaluru says the government is working on multiple fronts to ensure the crisis is addressed.

Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board chairperson Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar on Saturday said, "We must clarify this to the people of Bengaluru and also the global citizens about Bengaluru. In the city, we have 1 crore 40 lakh population, 150 litres of water consumption per person per day is required. The total quantity required for Bengaluru is 200000 mld (million litres per day)."

Speaking on the sources from where the city is receiving water, he said, "Right now from Cauvery, we are getting 10450 mld of water. Currently, the reservoir provides 34 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of water. The requirement for Bengaluru for the next five months is only eight tmc water. The water from Cauvery will be sufficient till July."

On Tuesday, the state unit of the BJP held a protest at Freedom Park today to draw State Govt's attention to the issue.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said " The Congress Govt, knowing well in advance about the looming water crisis in Bengaluru, acted against the interests of the people & released water to please its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu. Neither CM Siddaramaiah nor DCM DK Shivakumar visited any of the water-stressed areas of the city and understood the plight of the people."

Meanwhile the state Government has banned the use of potable water for other purposes. A strict law is being implemented in this regard from March 15.(ANI)

