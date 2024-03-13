Bengaluru, March 13: A disturbing discovery was made on Monday morning in a residential building in Chandapura, southeast Bengaluru, where the decomposed body of a woman was found. The woman, believed to be around 25 years old and from West Bengal, was found naked in a third-floor room owned by a tech professional.

According to a report in TOI, police recovered drugs and a syringe from the room, and suspect that the woman may have been sexually abused before her death. An autopsy report is awaited to confirm the cause of death and whether any sexual assault occurred. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Allegedly Slaps Son, Strangulates Him to Death Over Demand for Money, Tells Cops He Died by Suicide; Arrested After Autopsy Report Reveals Murder.

The building is owned by Sangeth Gupta, a software engineer who lives on the ground floor with her spouse. The remaining floors are rented out. Last December, a man identifying himself as Safan from Odisha rented a single-bedroom flat and an adjacent room on the fourth floor. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Gets 10 Stitches on Hand After Drunk Students Bite, Assault Him for Asking Not to Play Loud Music.

Safan disappeared until January 10, when he paid the rent and informed the landlord that his wife was at his hometown and he would bring her soon. On February 28, the landlord found another man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s in the room that Safan had rented. Safan claimed they were a father-daughter duo known to him and said they would vacate the room after three days.

On March 10, the Gupta couple found the woman lying under a blanket in the same room. The next morning, they were struck by a foul smell and discovered the woman’s highly decomposed body infested with worms.

Mallikarjun Baldandi, SP, Bengaluru District, stated that a white powder-like substance suspected to be a synthetic drug and a syringe were recovered from the room. The landlord admitted that she hadn’t collected any identity document from Safan. Police reported that the phones of Safan and one of his acquaintances were switched off.

