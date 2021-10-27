Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI): The Karnataka Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has directed temples under its control to conduct cow-worship on 'Govardhan Puja' on November 5 the day after Deepavali, a Minister said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"I wholeheartedly welcome State @BJP4Karnataka Government's order directing Muzrai department to conduct Gau Puja in all the Muzrai temples on Balipadyami Day as part of Deepavali celebrations," Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani tweeted on Wednesday.

He said, "A cow is a sacred animal and an integral part of our culture."

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The day after Deepavali is celebrated in most parts of the country as Govardhan Puja where livestock is bathed, decorated and cows are worshipped.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)