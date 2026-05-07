India News | Karnataka Government to Legally Challenge VB G RAM G Act, Says Law Minister H K Patil

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Karnataka cabinet has decided to mount a legal challenge against the VB G RAMG Act, Law Minister HK Patil announced here on Thursday.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting held earlier today. Speaking after the meeting, Minister Patil said the state government has resolved to move to court against the Act.

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"The cabinet has decided to fight this legally. We will challenge the VB G RAMG Act in court," Patil stated.

Further details on the grounds of the legal challenge and the specific provisions being contested were not immediately disclosed.

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The state government is expected to file the petition in the coming days.

On February 7, the Karnataka Legislature passed a resolution against the controversial VB-G RAM G Act. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has immediately called the resolution illegal, setting up a potential legal and political showdown between the state and central governments.

The party has opposed the VB-G RAM G Act as it removed Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme, and the law seeks a 60:40 fund share between the Centre and states, rather than the employment guarantee being fully funded by the Central government.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025 is a new central legislation passed in December 2025 that repeals the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA).

Meanwhile, Kerala has Kerala Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution urging the Central Government to withdraw the newly enacted The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025.

The resolution also demanded that the Centre restore the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

This comes as the opposition continues its protest against the VB-G Ram G Act, accusing the government of attempting to strip citizens of their right to work. (ANI)

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