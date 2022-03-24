Haveri (K'taka), Mar 24 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday paid tribute to medical student Naveen Gyanagouda who was killed following Russian shelling in Kharkiv in Ukraine on March 1.

The Governor visited Naveen's house in Chalageri in Haveri district and offered floral tribute to the departed soul by garlanding his portrait.

The 22-year-old medical student, who was in his fourth year of medical course, died when he ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water and exchange cash.

Due to heavy shelling, the body was kept in the morgue in Kharkiv and it was later brought back to Bengaluru on March 21.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who hails from Haveri district, paid tribute to him in Bengaluru and also went to Chalageri where he oversaw the entire last rites that were performed as per the wish of the family members.

The family had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Bommai and officials in the Ministry of External Affairs for bringing the body in the midst of a raging war between Russia and Ukraine.

