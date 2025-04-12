Bengaluru, Apr 12 (PTI) Karnataka government has approved the proposal to rename the Tumkur Railway Station with the station code name 'TK' as Dr Shri Shri Shivakumara Swamiji Railway Station.

The station comes under the South Western Railway (SWR) zone of Indian Railways.

Also Read | 'I Have Killed My Mother': Depressed Man Stabs Mom to Death After Heated Argument in Kolkata, Spends Night With Body; Confesses to Tea Vendor.

In a letter dated April 8, the state government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider the proposal positively and facilitate necessary approvals in this regard.

Highlighting that the Sri Siddaganga Mutt has a very prominent place in the hearts of people belonging to all the communities in the state, it stated that since many decades, Siddaganga Mutt is rendering great service to the deprived, underprivileged and downtrodden by providing food, shelter and education for their upliftment.

Also Read | Nainar Nagenthran Elected as Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, Replaces K Annamalai Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections 2026.

"Padmabhushan Dr Shri Shri Shivakumara Mahaswamiji became the head of the Mutt in 1930. For nearly 87 years, he rendered great service to mankind and is recognised popularly as "The Walking God", it stated.

The state government cited that the Mutt which was headed by him is admired by many dignitaries, such as Presidents and Prime Ministers of India, who have visited the institution and have acknowledged the yeoman services rendered by Mahaswamiji.

"In view of the above, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is requested to consider this proposal positively, facilitate necessary approvals and issuance of notification for renaming the Tumkur Railway Station as Dr Shri Shri Shivakumara Swamiji Railway Station as proposed by the State Government of Karnataka at the earliest," it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)