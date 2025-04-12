Kolkata, April 12: In a chilling incident that has stunned residents of Rajarhat’s Vedic Village, 33-year-old Soumik Majumdar was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering his 58-year-old mother, Debjani Majumdar, following a late-night argument. A former BPO employee reportedly battling depression, Soumik confessed to the killing after approaching a local tea vendor the next morning and saying, “I’ve killed my mother. I haven’t eaten all night. Is there any food?”

Alarmed, the vendor alerted security guards, who broke into the flat and found Debjani’s lifeless body with multiple stab wounds and a severe head injury. Blood was splattered across the apartment floor, and the murder weapon lay beside her, possibly staged to resemble suicide. Police believe the crime occurred between 11 pm and midnight on Thursday. Motihari Shocker: Man Kills Sister, Her Lover After Catching Them in Compromising Position in Bihar (Watch Video).

Residents said Soumik often begged for food and money. Since losing his job a year ago, he had struggled with mental health and could not pay basic bills. Despite his earlier disturbing remarks like “I’ve killed my mother,” neighbours had dismissed them due to previous false alarms. This time, however, it was tragically real. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Wife, 2 Children Before Ending His Life in Kalaburagi.

Soumik and his mother had moved to the Greentech City apartment in 2021 after his father’s death. Neighbors described him as increasingly withdrawn and erratic in recent months.

Police are investigating all angles, including financial distress and untreated mental illness, as possible motives. Soumik was remanded to judicial custody after being presented in court. The case has raised concerns about the urgent need for mental health awareness and intervention in vulnerable households.

