New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Congress government in Karnataka has been "completely inept" at ensuring women safety and maintaining law and order in the state, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Monday.

"The BJP will continue to raise the voice of the people to make sure that they get their due rights," Nadda said after receiving a report of a five-member fact-finding team of his party on a recent incident where a woman was allegedly assaulted and paraded naked in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

"Received the report by BJP Fact-Finding Team, constituted to inquire about the heinous atrocity committed against a tribal woman in Karnataka's Belagavi," Nadda wrote on X.

"The state government has been completely inept at ensuring women safety and maintaining law and order. The BJP will continue to raise the voice of the people to make sure that they get their due rights," he added, posting a photograph of the members of the committee presenting the report to him.

A woman was allegedly assaulted, paraded naked and tied to an electric pole in a village in Belagavi district on December 11 after her son eloped with a girl who was to get engaged with someone else, according to Karnataka police.

The BJP chief had strongly condemned the incident, describing it as "shameful", and saying such "heinous crimes" are happening "at regular intervals" in Karnataka since the Congress came to power in the state.

Nadda also constituted a five-member fact finding committee comprising the party's women MPs to visit the state and submit a report.

The five-member fact finding committee included BJP MPs Aprajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Locket Chatterjee, Ranjeeta Koli, and party national secretary Asha Lakra.

