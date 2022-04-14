Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Minister for Higher Education, Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that the state government will soon give the approval to establish a private university by Vokkaligara Sangha.

Speaking here at the inauguration ceremony of the newly built community hall of Vokkaligara Sangha, the minister said that it was the wish of the 'swamijis' of the community to set up a private university.

Elated to inaugurate the newly built community hall, he said, "It was a dream of many years to have such a hall in the region. Now, this has been realized due to the efforts of many under the guidance of seers of the community."

He told that the government had sanctioned Rs 30 lakh to build this hall. He also mentioned the installation of the 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the Bengaluru International Airport premises and said that the work was in progress in a speedy manner.

Narayan congratulated Vokkaligas for engaging in the activities of nation-building by being organised across the country and as well in foreign countries.

"The government has established Vokkaliga Development Corporation for the welfare of the community. The Corporation will focus on the development of Vokkaligas, especially wherever they are in minority," he said.

Minister said that the city of Bengaluru founded by Kempegowda is recognised as a leading city in the entire country and that the city has etched its name as a city of technology, skill, entrepreneurship, and startups.

He lauded the Vokkaligas community for their significant contribution to the growth of Bengaluru as a city of opportunities and said, "The members of the Vokkaliga community should not become helpless at any juncture. We as a community should strive to achieve the best by our willpower. We need to compete globally by attaining skills, education, and knowledge."

On the occasion, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Prasannanatha Swamiji of Shivamogga Shakha Mutt, Renukananda Swamiji, MLA Haratalu Halappa, Ex-MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna, Gundappa Gowda, President, Sagara Vokkaligara Sangha, Co-operative leader Manjanna were also present at the hall. (ANI)

