Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the focus of India's national health policy is to develop a "holistic health care system", which not only focuses curative part in health care but also emphasises on the preventive care, palliative care, rehabilitative care, geriatric care and promotional health care.

Nadda was addressing the newly passed out students from several branches of healthcare education at 15th Convocation of KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER), held at JNMC Campus in Belagavi, Karnataka.

Also Read | Cash at Judge's House Row: Centre to Table Impeachment Motion Against Justice Yashwant Varma in Upcoming Parliament Session.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilisers, JP Nadda, attended the event as the Chief Guest and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, was present as the Guest of Honour.

On this occasion, Dr. Shailesh V. Shrikhande, Deputy Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, was conferred with the honorary Degree of Doctor of Science to mark his exemplary contribution to the field of medical sciences. Dr. Prabhakar Kore, Chancellor of KAHER, presided over the event, and Dr. Nitin M. Gangane, Vice Chancellor, presented the University report.

Also Read | Konkan Railway Plans To Trial Passenger Vehicle Transport on Trains in Line With Ro-Ro Service for Ganapati Festival 2025.

Nadda congratulated the students for their hard work and also to the parents, faculty members and the entire ecosystem of KLE for playing an important role in their success. The Minister advised these young medicos to be responsive to society's needs and also develop an understanding of the health policies of the country. The Minister referred the erstwhile health policy, which concentrated majorly on curative part of tertiary health care.

"Tertiary health care system is important, but we cannot ignore primary health care. Under the preventive care aspect, Modi government has established 1 Lakh 77 thousand Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, which are first point of contact for a patient. For promoting preventive healthcare, we have decided mass screening of every individual over the age of 30 years," said the Health minister.

The minister also expressed his happiness over seeing an integrated convocation ceremony, where students of various disciplines i.e. allopathy, homeopathy, nursing, dental, pharmacy, Ayurveda, Physiotherapy etc. were receiving their respective degrees and medals.

"For years, there has been a practise of working in silos. One branch didn't recognize others. It is PM Modi's vision that we should adapt an integrated approach. In AIIMS, Delhi, a Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research (CIMR) is result of this holistic approach," Nadda said.

He added, "I am very delighted to see the integration here at this convocation, where students of allopathy, Ayurveda, Pharmacy etc. are getting their degrees at a single stage."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and stewardship of Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, India has taken a leap in medical education and health care. He referred to increased number of seats in medical undergraduate and postgraduate courses as well as the number of AIIMS increased in last 11 years. Pralhad Joshi also underlined the exemplary role played by the KLE in the sector of medical education. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)