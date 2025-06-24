Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids at several locations across the state, including offices of BBMP, Chikkamagaluru Town Municipality, and Anekal Town Municipality. The locations being raided are in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Anekal, Gadag, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

According to officials, the raids targeted Prakash, the Assistant Engineer at BBMP Govindrajnagar; Dr S Pradeep, the associate Research Director of organic Farming; Latha Mani, the accounts Officer at the town Municipality, Anekal; KG Amarnath, the chief officer at the town municipality; Dhruvaraj, the Town Police Inspector at Gadag; Ashok Valsand, the engineer at the Malaprabha Project in Dharwad; the former Engineer at RDPR, Kalburgi, Mallikarjun Alipur; and PDO, Kalburgi, Ramchandra.

A raid was also conducted at the residence of the Chief Engineer, Belagavi, Ashok Vasanad.

Further details on the incident are still awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bengaluru City Police conducted a special raid across multiple bars and restaurants in the West zone, revealing several violations, including illegal employment of female staff and breaches of health, excise, and police regulations, officials said.

According to a statement by the Karnataka Police, the raids were conducted after the Bengaluru Police Commissioner received credible information regarding illegal activities at certain establishments.

The operations were conducted at bars and restaurants located under the jurisdictions of Upparpet, Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Cubbon Park, and Ashoknagar Police Stations.

As per the release, 11 special police teams were formed to carry out the raid in the West zone.

During the raid, it was found that 19 bars and restaurants were violating regulations by employing female workers who were provocatively dressed and standing near customers' tables in an indecent manner. Further violations observed included the absence of appointed female security guards, and a lack of cleanliness in kitchen areas. It said that it does not designate or maintain a proper smoking zone and operates beyond permitted hours. (ANI)

