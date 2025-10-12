Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a scrap-dealing unit in Uchila village in Udupi district on Sunday.

Fire tenders are on the spot, and firefighting operations are underway.

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited. (ANI)

