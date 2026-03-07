PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7: Domicil, the iconic German home furnishings brand from the House of HTL International, has marked its entry into India's premium sleep and lifestyle segment with the launch of Domicil Sleep--a new vertical dedicated to redefining the way modern homes experience rest. Alongside the launch, the brand has unveiled its first exclusive Domicil Sleep store at LVS Mall, Airport Road, Bengaluru, followed by its second store at Domicil Sleep, BTM Layout 2nd Stage, Bengaluru--introducing Indian consumers to a curated range of mattresses designed to elevate everyday unwinding into a considered lifestyle experience.

For over four decades, Domicil has been synonymous with warm, thoughtfully designed living spaces rooted in German precision and craftsmanship, guided by its enduring belief that 'To Live Is To Dream'. With Domicil Sleep, the brand extends this philosophy into the bedroom--placing renewed focus on an often-overlooked essential of contemporary life: the quality of sleep. Here, the mattress is positioned not merely as a functional product, but as a foundational element of personal well-being, recovery, and holistic living.

Commenting on the launch, Phua Yong Tat, Chief Executive Officer, HTL Group of Companies, said, "At Domicil, we believe that true luxury is felt, not just seen. For decades, we have crafted timeless interiors, blending German precision with unmatched comfort. Now, we bring that same dedication to the heart of your home, your mattress. Designed with advanced technology and superior materials, our mattresses are more than just a place to sleep; they are an invitation to experience deep, rejuvenating rest like never before. A great mattress is not just about support--it's about how it makes you feel. That's why every Domicil mattress is engineered for optimal breathability and durability, ensuring you wake up refreshed every morning."

India's evolving home and lifestyle landscape has created fertile ground for brands that respond to changing definitions of luxury--where wellness, mindfulness, and comfort take precedence over excess. This shift forms the backdrop for Domicil's strategic expansion into the premium sleep category, aligning global expertise with local lifestyle needs.

Speaking about the brand's entry into the segment, Manoj Kumar Nair, Country Head (Brands), India, Middle East and Africa, HTL Group of Companies, added, "India is witnessing a decisive shift toward wellness-led living, with sleep emerging as a core pillar of everyday health. Today's consumers are deeply aware that the way they rest impacts how they function, feel, and live. we redefine sleep by merging innovation with an elevated lifestyle. Designed with ergonomic zoning and sustainable materials, our premium mattresses are a smart investment for value driven luxury seekers who want to elevate their living standards. Our Bengaluru store, we take the first step toward building a national presence and setting a new benchmark for premium sleep experiences in the country."

Domicil Sleep mattresses are engineered for optimal comfort, breathability, and durability, ensuring you wake up refreshed every morning. Crafted with premium materials and innovative sleep technology, each layer is designed to cradle your body, relieve pressure points, and enhance your sleep experience. Our mattresses feature antibacterial, anti-mite protection, along with toxin-free options that are safe for infants and sensitive users.

The collection includes 12 mattress variants across five sizes. Offerings range from cooling technology mattresses and plush, cloud-like foam designs to Australian Wool and eco-conscious Swedish fabric options, anti-odour variants, and anti-allergen constructions. At the core of every mattress lies the German Adaptive Smart Spring System, delivering stability alongside personalised support for different body types. Complementing the range are five ergonomically designed pillows--including cervical, contour, butterfly, foam, and fibre options--crafted to relieve pressure on the neck and shoulders.

Spanning 1,700 sq. ft., the newly opened Domicil Sleep store in Bengaluru has been thoughtfully designed as an immersive experience rather than a conventional retail space. Mattresses are showcased within fully styled bedroom environments, complete with Domicil beds, accent walls, carpets, and side tables--allowing visitors to experience comfort in a setting that mirrors real-life living. Subtle references to Domicil's German heritage run through the space, highlighting the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, precision, and timeless design.

With the launch of Domicil Sleep, the brand sets out to create homes where rest feels intuitive, restorative, and deeply personal--ushering in a new chapter where luxury is defined by how well one lives, rests, and wakes up.

