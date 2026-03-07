Damoh, March 7: In a horrifying incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, a 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teenager and attempting to consume his remains. The suspect, identified as Gudda Patel, a resident of Samanna village, was reportedly caught by local residents in a state of extreme depravity following the attack.

The victim, 16-year-old Bharat Vishwakarma, had been visiting his sister in Samanna for the occasion of Bhai Dooj. While returning home on a motorcycle, he was allegedly intercepted by Patel. According to police, the suspect attacked the teenager with an iron rod before repeatedly striking him with a hammer. Witnesses claimed that after the killing, Patel was seen attempting to eat the victim's flesh and drink his blood. Cannibalism Horror in Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills 16-Year-Old Boy With Hammer, Eats His Flesh and Drinks Blood; Arrested.

When alerted by the victim's cousin, villagers rushed to the scene. Patel reportedly threatened the crowd with his hammer before fleeing into nearby agricultural fields. Following an hour-long standoff where the suspect allegedly pelted stones at the public and police, he was eventually overpowered and taken into custody by the Dehat police. UP Cannibalism Horror: Man Kills Mother and Wife, Eats Their Flesh in Kushinagar.

Gudda Patel is a repeat offender with a violent criminal history. He had previously been convicted for the murder of his wife and was released from prison as recently as January. Authorities have registered a new case of murder and are currently investigating the motive behind the macabre attack, while also assessing the suspect's mental state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

