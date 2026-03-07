Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has once again voiced his admiration for Aditya Dhar’s cinematic vision, taking to social media to react to the high-octane trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Known for his unfiltered takes on the industry, Varma praised the sequel’s scale and intensity, further amplifying the buzz around the Ranveer Singh-starrer. Alia Bhatt REACTS to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandar: The Revenge’ Trailer, Calls It ‘Out of Control’ (View Post).

RGV Reacts to ‘Stratospheric’ Visuals of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Trailer

Following the digital release of the trailer on Saturday, Varma shared his immediate reaction on X (formerly Twitter). He described the film’s quality as being at a "stratospheric level," noting that director Aditya Dhar appears to be on a "rampage of revenge" with this instalment.

RGV Reviews ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Trailer

This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2 https://t.co/UXOO504Xtl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 7, 2026

The filmmaker’s reaction was short but impactful, focusing on the raw energy displayed in the three-minute and 25-second glimpse. Varma’s support for the franchise is well-documented; he previously called the first film a "quantum leap" for Indian cinema and an "asteroid" that would end the "dinosaur era" of traditional superstar-driven formula movies.

A New Chapter for Ranveer Singh’s Hamza

The trailer for Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, signals a darker, more complex turn for Ranveer Singh’s character. Reprising his role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi (alias Hamza Ali Mazari), the story follows his rise to power in Lyari, Pakistan, following the death of the first film's antagonist, Rehman Dakait.

The sequel promises to delve deeper into the character's backstory, showing his transition from a clean-shaven Indian spy to a hardened leader within the criminal underworld. The trailer also highlights a formidable face-off with Arjun Rampal, who plays the new primary antagonist, Major Iqbal. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Trailer Reaction: Netizens Impressed As Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Takes On Lyari in Aditya Dhar’s Sequel, Call It ‘Absolute Cinema’.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on March 19, 2026, the film is positioned as a massive pan-India event. It will debut across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The film currently enjoys a clear box office window after its main competitor, the Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, moved its release to June.

