Lucknow, March 7: A major controversy has erupted over the All India Rank (AIR) 301 in the recently declared UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 results. Two women, both named Akanksha Singh but hailing from different states, have publicly claimed the same rank. One claimant is from Ara, Bihar, and is identified as the granddaughter of the late Brahmeshwar Mukhiya, the founder of the Ranvir Sena. The other claimant is Dr Akanksha Singh, a gynecologist from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, who currently works at AIIMS Patna.

The dispute centers on Roll Number 0856794, which is listed next to the name "Akanksha Singh" at the 301st position in the official merit list. Following the result announcement on March 6, celebrations broke out in the Khopira village of Bhojpur as Akansha Singh from Bihar gave several media interviews, stating she had fulfilled her grandfather’s dream. However, the situation turned complex when Dr Akanksha Singh from UP released a video and scanned her admit card barcode, which redirected to the disputed roll number and her own application details. UPSC CSE 2025 Final Result Out at upsc.gov.in: Anuj Agnihotri Bags AIR 1, 958 Candidates Shortlisted for IAS, IPS, and IFS.

Akansha Singh from Ara, Bihar, the daughter of Indu Bhushan Singh, has been widely celebrated in local media as a symbol of transformation. Her grandfather, Brahmeshwar Mukhiya, was a controversial and powerful figure in Bihar's social history. Akansha claimed she cleared the exam in her second attempt, drawing inspiration from her family's resilience.

She stated that her grandfather always envisioned a family member serving as a high-ranking officer. Following the news, local leaders and residents visited her home to congratulate her on allegedly qualifying for the Indian Police Service (IPS). Her family shared a copy of a Prelims admit card to support their claim, though it lacked the interview call documentation presented by her counterpart. UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: Union Public Service Commission Journey Had Many Ups and Downs, Says Topper Anuj Agnihotri From Rajasthan (Watch Video).

Dr Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur, UP, has challenged the Bihar claimant by presenting what appears to be more comprehensive documentation. A graduate of AIIMS Patna, Dr Singh shared her Interview Summon Letter, which carries the same roll number (0856794). In a video statement, she urged the public to "scan the barcode" on the admit card, which she claims confirms her identity as the candidate who appeared for the personality test in Delhi.

"I have learned that another person is claiming my rank. The truth is in the QR code," Dr Singh stated. Independent scans of the QR code on her shared documents reportedly revealed her name, father’s name, and the specific interview date at the UPSC headquarters, strengthening her position in the ongoing dispute.

