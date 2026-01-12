Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): Police on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in SP Naidu Layout, Dooravani Nagar.

The victim's friend lodged a complaint on January 4, 2026, alleging foul play in the fire accident death on January 3.

According to the police, a complainant residing at Kalkere under the limits of Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station lodged a complaint on January 4, 2026, expressing suspicion over the death of her friend.

The deceased woman was residing at SP Naidu Layout, Dooravani Nagar, within the jurisdiction of Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station. She had died under suspicious circumstances in a fire accident on the night of January 3, 2026.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station, and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, police traced technical evidence and gathered information about the accused. On January 10, 2026, police apprehended one person from his residence at Subramanya Layout within the station limits.

During interrogation, the apprehended person confessed to having committed the murder, police said.

The accused was produced before the court on January 10, 2026, and remanded to police custody for three days.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

The arrest operation was carried out under the guidance of Vikram Amate, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City East Division, and Mahashankar ANH, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Banaswadi Sub-Division. Ramamurthy Nagar Police Inspector Satish GJ, along with his staff, carried out the arrest.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police have arrested an 18-year-old youth for the murder of Kavoor resident techie Sharmila (35). It was initially suspected that Sharmila died in a fire accident in her flat in Bengaluru last week, officials said.According to a police official, Sharmila was unmarried and lived in a two-bedroom flat in Sankalpa Nilayam, Subramanya Layout. She worked for a leading tech company in Bengaluru. A fire broke out in her flat between 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm on January 3. The fire brigade rushed to the spot, doused the fire and found Sharmila's charred body."Sharmila's roommate had been at her hometown in Assam since November 14, 2025. Since the fire broke out in the bedroom where Sharmila's roommate was staying, the police initially suspected that it might have been started due to a short circuit. However, one of Sharmila's friends suspected that it was a malicious act. In the wake of this, the Ramamurthy Nagar police registered a case of unnatural death," a police official said. (ANI)

