Mumbai, January 12: In a move that has sparked significant political debate, Mumbai police detained Dr. Sangram Patil, a prominent UK-based clinical oncologist and YouTuber, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport early Saturday morning. Patil, a British national of Indian origin, was intercepted by immigration authorities at approximately 2:00 AM upon his arrival from London. The detention follows a First Information Report (FIR) filed on December 18, 2025, by Nikhil Bhamre, the social media coordinator for the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The complaint alleges that Patil used his digital platforms to circulate "objectionable and defamatory" content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leadership.

Who is Sangram Patil?

Dr. Sangram Patil is a medical professional originally from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, who has been settled in the United Kingdom for several years. Beyond his clinical work, Patil has emerged as a major digital influencer with over 460,000 YouTube subscribers and a significant following on Facebook. While he initially gained a following for providing evidence-based health advice during the COVID-19 pandemic, he is now widely recognized as a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His content often combines medical expertise with sharp socio-political analysis, focusing on what he describes as the protection of constitutional values and scientific temper in India.

The Legal Dispute: Defamation and "Clubbed" Posts

The legal action centers on a post dated December 14, 2025, which Bhamre claimed contained disinformation and derogatory remarks intended to incite hostility. Patil was detained under a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued shortly after the FIR was registered. Following his release after 15 hours of questioning, Patil addressed the media, stating: "It is no secret that I am active on social media and a critic of the BJP-led government. They have clubbed together some of my past posts to name me as an accused. I will discuss this with my legal team to decide the next course of action."

Charges and Police Procedure

The Mumbai Crime Branch confirmed that the FIR includes charges under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to spreading false information that promotes enmity between different groups. Despite the long interrogation, Patil was not formally arrested. Police officials served him a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), a provision that allows authorities to mandate an individual's appearance for investigation without immediate arrest for offenses carrying shorter jail terms.

Political Reaction and "Digital Dissent"

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from Maharashtra’s opposition leaders. Senior Congress and NCP (SP) leaders labeled the detention an "international embarrassment" and an attempt to "throttle democracy." Critics argue that the move targets the diaspora's right to critique the government, while BJP supporters maintain that the legal action is a necessary response to the spread of "malicious disinformation." As a British citizen, Patil’s case adds a layer of diplomatic complexity, highlighting the growing scrutiny faced by NRIs and overseas commentators who engage in Indian political discourse from abroad.

