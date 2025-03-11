Koppal (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): In the wake of the Hampi rape and murder incident, Karnataka Police has started conducting raids and patrolling in the area.

Ram L Arasiddi, the Superintendent of Police of Koppal, carried out raids on the homestays and resorts in Basapura, Anegundi and Sanapur areas and verified the documents.

The police officials have heightened the security measures and increased patrolling in the areas in view of the incident.

On Monday, Karnataka police apprehended the third accused in the Hampi rape case. He had been on the run since the incident.

The accused has been identified as Saranabasava (27) who was working as a carpenter. He was arrested by Gangavathi Rural police from Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai and has been brought to Karnataka.

Emphasising that the security measures and patrolling have been enhanced, the official said, "As a matter of seriousness, we have increased patrolling in these areas and even inspecting these areas... Now repeatedly, we have been checking all the resorts during the night also... We have been using NDPS kits also for this and have booked ten cases in the last three months. So, in the coming days also, we will continue the surprise visits, if any contraband or any violation, we will register the case."

Karnataka State Commission for Women also wrote to Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi and urged the latter to submit the report of the legal action taken in the Hampi rape incident.

"Related to the case of gangrape of two persons including a foreigner woman near Tungabhadra left bank canal, Sanapura lake, Junglee road near Hampi on March 6 is a shocking matter for the state and the country, and the Karnataka State Women's Commission has taken this matter very seriously," the letter stated.

"So, I request them to give maximum punishment to the accused in this case and to ensure that such cases do not recur in the future and to provide more protection to women in tourist places. I request you to submit the report of the legal action taken on the above case to the Karnataka State Commission for Women as soon as possible," it added.

Two women, including an Israeli national, were allegedly raped by three men near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district on the night of March 6, Koppal police said on Saturday.

A male tourist accompanying them was later found dead, they added. (ANI)

