India News | Karnataka Reports 120 New COVID-19 Cases as Overall Tally Breaches 6,000 Mark

Bengaluru, Jun 10 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 6,000 mark, as the state on Wednesday reported 120 new cases and three related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 6,041 and death toll to 69.

The day also saw more recoveries than fresh cases, with 257 patients getting discharged.

Of the 120 new cases, 68 are returnees from other states, majority of them from neighbouring Maharashtra; while 3 have returned from other countries.

As of June 10 evening, cumulatively 6,041 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 69 deaths and 2,862 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 3,108 active cases, 3,094 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 14 are in ICU.

The three dead include- a 58-year old man from Dharwada, who had returned from Maharashtra.

He was admitted on May 23 at a designated hospital, Hubballi-Dharwada, and died on June 9.

A 32-year old man from Bengaluru Urban was brought dead to a designated hospital today.

Also, a 57-year old man from Bengaluru Urban, diagnosed with ILI, complained of fever and cough. He was admitted on June 8 at a designated hospital and died on the same day.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 42 cases, followed by Yadgir 27, Vijayapura 13, Kalaburagi 11, Bidar 5, four each from Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad, three each from Davangere, Hassan and Ballari, two each from Bagalkote and Ramanagara, and one from Belagavi.

Udupi district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 947 infections, followed by Kalaburagi (780) and Yadgir (669).

Among discharges also Udupi tops the list with total 327 discharges, followed by Bengaluru Urban (298) and Kalaburagi (279).

A total of 4,08,506 samples were tested so far, out of which 8,249 were tested on Wednesday alone.

So far 3,94,603 samples have been reported as negative, and of them 7,576 were reported negative today.PTI

