Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): Karnataka State Commission for Women on Monday wrote to Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi and urged the latter to submit the report of the legal action taken in the Hampi rape incident.

"Related to the case of gangrape of two persons including a foreigner woman near Tungabhadra left bank canal, Sanapura lake, Junglee road near Hampi on March 6 is a shocking matter for the state and the country, and the Karnataka State Women's Commission has taken this matter very seriously," the letter stated.

"So, I request them to give maximum punishment to the accused in this case and to ensure that such cases do not recur in the future and to provide more protection to women in tourist places. I request you to submit the report of the legal action taken on the above case to the Karnataka State Commission for Women as soon as possible," it added.

Two women, including an Israeli national, were allegedly raped by three men near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district on the night of March 6.

According to police, a 29-year-old homestay operator, three male tourists, and an Israeli tourist had gone to the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake for stargazing. They were sitting near the canal, playing guitar and stargazing, when the accused approached them and asked where they could get petrol.

"On the night of March 6, after dinner, we decided to go and watch the stars at night. We took our scooters and rode to the bank of the Tungabhadra Canal, near Durgamma Gudi, near Sanapur Lake. While we were watching the stars and playing the guitar, around 10:30 pm, three men approached us on a motorcycle, asking for petrol in Kannada," the homestay operator alleged.

She told them that there was no petrol station nearby and that they could find petrol in Sanapur. One of the three men suddenly demanded 100 rupees. "Since they did not know us, I told them that I did not have any money with me. However, as they repeatedly insisted, one of the male tourists gave them 20 rupees," the complainant said.

When they refused to give them more money, the accused started arguing and threatening them with stones. Two of the accused allegedly assaulted and raped the homestay operator and Israeli tourist, while the third pushed the male tourists into the water canal, she alleged.

According to the FIR, two of the accused assaulted the homestay operator, and the third man aggressively pushed the three male tourists into the canal. The accused also hit her with stones.

She also mentioned that the accused spoke Kannada and Telugu and that she might be able to recognize them.

Based on their complaint, a case has been registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including charges of attempt to murder, robbery, and rape. (ANI)

