India News | Karnataka to Move Supreme Court Seeking Restoration of MGNREGA, Challenges VB-G RAM-G Act

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Karnataka government has decided to approach the Supreme Court seeking restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), citing concerns over rural livelihoods and the absence of an operational replacement framework following the enactment of the VB-G RAM-G Act, 2025 at the Centre.

According to the state government, while MGNREGA has been replaced by the VB-G RAM-G Act, 2025, the new legislation has not yet been notified for implementation. The Centre has also not framed rules, issued guidelines, or established an alternative mechanism, resulting in what Karnataka describes as a policy vacuum affecting rural workers dependent on guaranteed employment.

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"Our Government remains committed to protecting rural livelihoods and ensuring that workers dependent on employment guarantee are not affected," a statement from the state government said.

The decision to initiate legal proceedings follows a Karnataka Cabinet meeting held on May 7, where it was resolved to challenge the VB-G RAM-G Act. Law Minister HK Patil confirmed the development after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, stating that the government would move the apex court.

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"The cabinet has decided to fight this legally. We will challenge the VB G RAMG Act in court," Patil stated. He confirmed that the state government has resolved to move court against the Act.

The decision comes amid uncertainty over the implementation of the new law. Although Parliament passed the VB-G RAM-G Act, 2025, to replace MGNREGA, the Centre has not yet operationalised it. No rules have been notified, no guidelines have been issued to states, and no transitional arrangement has been put in place for the job guarantee scheme that supports millions of rural households.

Karnataka has argued that this delay has created an administrative and financial gap, thereby disrupting wage employment for rural workers who have historically relied on MGNREGA for livelihood support. The state is expected to file its petition before the Supreme Court in the coming days.

However, the government has not yet disclosed the specific legal grounds on which it will challenge the Act or the provisions it seeks to contest before the apex court.

The development is expected to trigger a fresh Centre-State legal and policy confrontation over rural employment guarantees and the transition from MGNREGA to the VB-G RAM-G Act, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)