New Delhi, November 8: The Karnataka government has decided to use 24 TMC of Cauvery river water annually for drinking purposes in Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday. He said that in 2018, the Supreme Court had stipulated that 24 TMC of Cauvery water could be used for drinking water purposes in Bengaluru, but it was not used to date.

Interacting with reporters here, Shivakumar, who is also in charge of the Water Resources Department, said he has directed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to prepare a plan for the utilisation of 24 TMC of Cauvery water annually for drinking purposes in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. "We have decided to utilize 24 TMC for overall drinking purposes," he said. Cauvery Water-Sharing Dispute: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin To Move Resolution in Assembly Asking Centre To Direct Karnataka To Release Cauvery Water.

Asked if the Tamil Nadu government will object to it, the deputy chief minister said, "Drinking water is our first priority and we are following the order given by the Supreme Court. Let them raise any objections. Why should we give up our rights? We are now now following the order given earlier." On the Mekedatu multi-purpose (drinking and power) project, he said the Cauvery Water Management Authority has promised to take it up in the next meeting. Cauvery Water Issue: Pro-Kannada Organisation to Block Highway in Bengaluru on October 10.

"We appeal to the authorities and the Supreme Court to grant permission to start the Mekedatu project. This project will help to draw water in times of distress and Tamil Nadu will benefit from this project," Shivakumar said.

